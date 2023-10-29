Andy Cohen reveals Real Housewives of New Jersey's vacation plan was marred by Berkshires spot burned down

Earlier this year, the vacation plans for the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey took an unexpected turn due to a fire that disrupted their travel arrangements. During a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy, Andy Cohen, the renowned Bravo executive and TV personality, shared this behind-the-scenes insight.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's cast(Bravo)

Cohen revealed to his guest, Danny Pellegrino, that the RHONJ cast had initially planned to visit the picturesque Berkshires in Massachusetts, where they intended to film their upcoming season. However, their plans were thwarted when a fire incident abruptly halted their journey.

Cohen explained, "They were gonna film at Dorinda's house," referring to the Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor, owned by former Real Housewives of New York City star, Dorinda Medley. "I'm just saying this, and the place that they were staying burned down, so the trip got, I mean, literally [cancelled], like, the day before they were leaving to go."

Cohen also clarified that Bravo had opted not to have the RHONJ ladies stay at Blue Stone Manor, indicating that it would not align with the show's concept.

He noted, "That’s just a different show, basically."

Addressing online rumours that suggested the RHONJ cast trip was canceled due to the upcoming season's perceived lack of excitement, Cohen dismissed this notion emphatically, stating, "No, it was canceled because the house burned down. The house literally burned down."

When questioned about whether these rumours were bothersome, Cohen expressed his indifference, emphasizing that the world of reality television is no stranger to misinformation and fabrications.

"But listen, there’s no end to annoying things. There’s no end to annoying lies and mistruths or half-truths or just made-up s**t that’s out there. But I just keep walking one foot ahead. Keep on keeping on," He remarked.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can anticipate the next season, Season 14, which is expected to premiere in early 2024 on Bravo.