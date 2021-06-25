Aniruddh Dave discharged from hospital after 55 days of battling Covid-19: 'Life, here I come'

Television actor Aniruddh Dave on Friday shared the news of his discharge from the hospital, where he was battling Covid-19, after 55 days. Taking to Twitter, Aniruddh shared a picture posing outside the Chirayu Hospital with health care staff and called his release from the hospital an 'emotional moment'.

Aniruddh Dave tweeted, "Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude."

Reacting to his post, actor Hiten Tejwani tweeted, "God bless you brother …see you soon." His fans also showered their love on him. A fan said, "Good morning and greetings from London. Great news ever. Please take care and stay safe. Sending you good health and warm wishes."

Another wrote, "What a beautiful sight ! Not just u , we r also thankful & have no words 2express our gratitude 2 d team of doctors & staff who made it possible 4u 2stand on ur feet again. Salute 2all those who pulled u out from jaws of death . Welcome 2new beginning." "Wat a pleasant news. These 55 days must have been very tough for u n ur family. So happy that ur fine n discharged from the hospital. Take rest for few months and be with ur family n ur kid, he must be missing u n shubhi alot," tweeted a third.

In May, Aniruddh's wife Shubhi Ahuja had shared a message from the actor in which he said he was out of the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Aniruddh was shifted to an ICU in a Bhopal hospital after testing coronavirus positive on April 23. Aniruddh was diagnosed with the Covid-19 while shooting for a web series.

In May, Shubhi had said that Aniruddh was 'critically suffering' revealing that she was having the toughest time of her life. She had written on Instagram that she had to leave Anishq, the couple's son, behind as she had to be with Aniruddh in Bhopal.

Aniruddh is known for his work in serials like Patiala Babes and Lockdown Ki Love Story. Besides television, he also starred in movies like Shorgul and Teree Sang. He will be seen next in the espionage thriller Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.