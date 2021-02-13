Anita Hassanandani shares first photo with baby boy: ‘And just like that we were three’

Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed a baby boy with her husband Rohit Reddy earlier this week, shared a family photo on Instagram. This is her first post since the arrival of the little one and she thanked everyone for their wishes.

In the picture, Anita and Rohit were seen gazing lovingly at their son. The baby’s face was covered by a loved-up emoji. “And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy,” she wrote in her caption.

Bharti Singh sent them ‘lots of love’. Rannvijay Singha commented, “Soooo happy for u two!!” Karanvir Bohra, who recently became father to a baby girl, wrote, “Awwwww... Love you guys, this is so so so beautiful, happiness andd love always... Om Namoshivaya.” Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Mahhi Vij and others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child together on Tuesday. Ekta Kapoor was one of the few to visit them shortly after the delivery. Ekta shared a video with Anita from the hospital and wrote, “When u realise ur not gonna b discussing work n lovelife but babies now! Congrats @rohitreddygoa n @anitahassanandani welcome to the mummy daddy club!! Yayyyyy.”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra gushes over Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton: ‘I can read the menu, I don't have to eat from it'

Rohit also shared a video from the hospital, in which he briefly touches his son’s hand. Anita then tells him, “His nose is like yours.”

Earlier, in a video shared on Instagram, Anita talked about starting a family. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she said.