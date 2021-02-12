IND USA
Rohit Reddy shares new video with wife Anita Hassanandani, shot right after son's birth: 'His nose is like yours'
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9.
tv

Rohit Reddy shares new video with wife Anita Hassanandani, shot right after son's birth: 'His nose is like yours'

  Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:08 AM IST

TV actor Anita Hassanandani gave birth to a baby boy on February 9. Her husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Friday, immediately after the birth of their baby, and is seen beaming in happiness.

Sharing the video, he added a cute caption and wrote: "Copy Paste!" In the video, he is seen sitting behind Anita's head as she lies on the hospital bed. The baby is lying on her and we can briefly see Rohit touching his son's tiny hand. Anita is heard saying: "His nose is like yours." Rohit is every bit a happy father. A day before, he had shared the first glimpse of his son with a picture.


The post got sweet comments from many of their industry friends. Actor Rashami Desai wrote: "Congratulations." Actor Karan Patel dropped a bunch of emojis to express his happiness. Actor Indraneil Sengupta said: "Congratulations @rohitreddygoa @anitahassanandani." Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti said: "He is your carbon copy."


Actor and dancer Faisal Khan and film writer and author Mushtaq Shiekh also dropped a bunch of emojis.


On Tuesday, Rohit had announced the birth of his first child with Anita with a post which said: "Oh Boy!" The picture showed him planting a kiss of his wife's cheek.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos

Anita had been sharing a number of posts around her pregnancy. Sharing a stunning black and white one, she had written how it was her Beyonce moment. "Enjoying 'Beyoncé vibes' until 'mommy vibes' kick in," she had written.

Rohit, too, had shared posts as father-in-the-waiting. Sharing one with wife Anita, he had written: "Euphoria!."

Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy ekta kapoor naagin 3

