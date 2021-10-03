Ankita Lokhande can't get enough of boyfriend Vicky Jain, see pics

Ankita Lokhande has shared a lovely post from her fun outing with boyfriend Vicky Jain and few other friends and near and dear ones. She shared it with a caption about living in present.

She wrote, "Soak in as much of today as you possibly can – the sights, the sounds, the smells, the emotions, the triumph, and the sorrow. These are in our daily lives but we often forget to take them in and truly appreciate them."

Ankita is seen getting goofy with Vicky and her other friends as they enjoy the day out. She is in a grey hoodie and matching shorts. Her funny expressions prove she made the most of her outing with all of them.

Ankita's fans blessed the couple in the comments section. One wrote, "Be happy always darlings." Another called them “superb couple.”

Ankita and Vicky have been dating since few years. He has been by her side at all times, even when she dealt with the death of former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was quite vocal in demanding justice for the late actor and had supported his family members through social media.

A day after Sushant's first death anniversary, Ankita had penned an appreciation note for Vicky on Instagram. She had written, "I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this."

Also read: Ankita Lokhande tells Shaheer Sheikh to ‘shut up’ after he accidentally reveals she's getting married

Confessing that he has made her the happiest girl in the world, she added, “I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide.I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did Thank you for everything Respect and love forever.”