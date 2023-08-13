Ankita Lokhande carries her father's bier along with husband Vicky Jain during funeral; fans pray for her

Actor Ankita Lokhande's father Sashikant Lokhande died on Saturday. The actor along with her mother and other family members took part in the funeral on Sunday. Ankita also came forward to give a shoulder to her father's bier and was accompanied by her husband Vicky Jain. Also read: Ankita Lokhande's father dies in Mumbai, Shraddha Arya and others celebs pay last respects Ankita Lokhande during her father's funeral.

A video of Ankita walking with her father's bier was surfaced online. She was in a kurta salwar and was seen breaking down while walking with the bier on her shoulder. Vicky Jain also joined her for and let her take the lead for a moment.

One of her fans reacted to the video, “Rest in peace. Lots of strength to Ankita.”

As per the reports, Ankita's father died on Saturday at around 11:45 am. Ankita recently returned from a vacation with Vicky. His mother and other family members were also spotted at the funeral.

Actors Arti Singh, Shraddha Arya, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar and Kushal Tandon paid their last respects to Ankita's father and extended their condolences to her bereaved family.

Ankita's note for her father on Father's Day

Ankita had penned a touching note for him on Father's Day this year. She had written, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for you but I love you bahut sara .. I have seen you struggling for many things when I was a child but you made sure that your children doesn’t .. you always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. “

“I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happen no matter what was going on in your life because you believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have you paa .. I have seen you struggling with your health but your strong will what I saw that time was something else and your smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love you paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa," she added.

