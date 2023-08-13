Ankita Lokhande's father dies in Mumbai, Shraddha Arya and others celebs pay last respects

Shashikant Lokhande, actor Ankita Lokhande's father, has died. He was reportedly 68. The last rites were held at Oshiwara crematorium on Sunday. Celebrities, including Shraddha Arya, were spotted arriving at Ankita's Mumbai home to pay their last respects ahead of the funeral. Also read: My journey was never smooth, I don’t have any back up, says Ankita

Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain at her father's funeral (left), Shraddha Arya at the actor's Mumbai home.

Videos of Ankita's husband-businessman Vicky Jain, escorting Shashikant Lokhande's mortal remains have surfaced online. A video of Ankita and her mother arriving for the funeral was also shared on social media. Ankita was seen with Vicky at the funeral in another video.

Ankita and Vicky are yet to issue a statement about her father's death. The cause of his death is not known. However, as per multiple media reports, he had been ill for some time.

Ankita, who is known for her role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, has acted alongside Kangana Ranaut in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. It marked Ankita's Bollywood debut.

The actor often shared pictures and videos with her father. Earlier in June, on Father’s Day, she had posted their video, and written a long note about her father. In it she had hinted that her father was 'struggling with his health'.

Ankita wrote a note and posted a clip of gifting her father flowers. She said, "Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for you, but I love you bahut sara (a lot)... I have seen you struggling for many things, when I was a child but you made sure that your children don't..."

She had further written, “You always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength... I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay, you made it happen no matter what was going on in your life because you believed in my dreams... I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have you paa. I have seen you struggling with your health but your strong will... what I saw that time was something else and your smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love you paa forever and ever and ever (heart emojis). Happy Father’s Day paa.”

