Ankita Lokhande: My journey was never smooth, I don’t have any back up or god father

It’s been 13 years since Ankita Lokhande’s debut television show Pavitra Rishta aired for the first time, and she shot to instant fame. A household name today, the 37-year-old says not belonging to an industry insider family does make things difficult. In fact, she says, “It was very difficult, it was never smooth. You have talent or you don’t have talent. I know I have it, but I am not getting that opportunity to showcase it to people.”

She goes on to add that she doesn’t have any back up or any god father, “It’s a fact. If there was someone in my life (from the industry) who was standing for me… koi farak nahi padhta.”

Lokhande doesn’t care about the scale of the films, but rather the roles she is being offered. Currently shifting into her new house after getting married to Vickey Jain in December 2021, the actor says, “Whatever I am doing today, I am confident about myself. It doesn’t matter if I do a big film or not. I am doing today exactly what other heroines are doing- I am looking as well, dressing in the same clothes, I am a good actor and dancer too. I am very confident about myself, I don’t need people.”

This is the same attitude which led to her aspiring to become an actor in the first place. Recalling when she decided she wanted to do this as a profession, she continues, “When I was in second or third grade, I wrote ‘main world ki bauhaut badi star banna chahti hoon’, my mom has preserved that note till date. If you know as a child what you want to become, it makes everything possible.”

And when Pavitra Rishta happened, she found her chance. “These have been 13 long years of my career, been wonderful. It’s an absolutely good feeling. You decide how much you want to grow. I think I have done a great job,” Lokhande ends.