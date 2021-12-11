Ankita Lokhande gets kiss from Vicky Jain, they romance on sand dunes in Bollywood-style pre-wedding shoot. Watch

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of their wedding, Ankita dropped a pre-wedding video featuring featuring her and her soon-to-be groom romancing in picturesque locations.

The video, which seems to have been shot in Dubai, starts with Ankita and Vicky walking towards a peak of a sand mountain. The couple is dressed in white – while Ankita draped a white saree, Vicky wore a pair of white pants and matching shirt.

As the video progresses, the couple pose on a yacht with the city's skyline doubling up as the background. The video returns to the sands with the couple hugging while the sun sets in the background.

Although the video did not reveal the date of their wedding, it featured a note for fans. “As the rocks of our lives withstand the test of time, in the waves of change, we find our true direction,” it read. Ankita shared the video with the caption, “The Sands of Time !” along with the hashtag ‘pre-wedding photoshoot.’

The video brings back memories of several Bollywood songs, including Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng and Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The video received love from their friends from the industry and fans. Daljiet Kaur commented, “Oh my goood … stunning.” Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emojis. A fan wrote, “Beautiful! Just simple and incredibly beautiful.” Another wrote, “This looks so dreamyyyyy.”

“Wow! So moving; wishing you and Vicky all the happiness in the world,” a third fan wrote.

Ankita and Vicky kicked off wedding festivities earlier this month. She shared a video in which they were seen looking at each other while performing a puja. “Togetherness! Thank you @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories,” she captioned the video.

However, Ankita injured her foot soon after. She shared a picture showing her leg wrapped in a crepe bandage. Sharing the photo Ankita wrote, "Talk to my (foot emoji)" and also tagged Vicky.