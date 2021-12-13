Ankita Lokhande looks like ‘Barbie’ as she performs to Love Me Like You Do for Vicky Jain at their engagement. Watch

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain soon. On Sunday, several photos and videos from her haldi, mehendi and engagement ceremonies went viral on the internet. In some videos she was seen performing for Vicky at the engagement party.

In a video shared online from Ankita's engagement, the actor can be seen wearing a dress as the colours of her skirt kept on changing throughout the performance. Ankita performed to Ellie Goulding's hit song Love Me Like You Do. The fan-club described Ankita as a ‘Barbie doll’ as the video was captioned, “Look at this Barbie doll. @lokhandeankita."

On Sunday, Ankita shared a series of pictures from her mehendi ceremony. In the photos, Ankita and Vicky wore colour-coordinated outfits in pastel pink shades. Ankita captioned the photos: "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful... so meaningful... so memorable." The couple's outfits were designed by Siddhartha Bansal.

Many fans complimented the couple in the comments section. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Sandhu and many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan commented, “I m so so happy for you mg darling you deserve all the happiness in this world @lokhandeankita.” While another one wrote, “You two look so dreamy. Very beautiful.”

In a video shared by a paparazzo's account from Ankita's mehendi, she was seen dancing with Vicky. He later lifts her up in his arms. Ankita, Vicky and the rest of their family members and friends in the video were captured wearing pink and white outfits.

Ankita and Vicky kickstarted their wedding celebrations with a puja ceremony in November. In the photos shared by Ankita on Instagram, she was seen wearing a traditional saree while Vicky donned a kurta and both of them wore the mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally across the foreheads of the bride and the groom.