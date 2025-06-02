Ankita Lokhande recalls how Sushant Singh Rajput helped her during Pavitra Rishta shoot: ‘Woh itna achha actor tha’

June 1 marked 16 years of the hugely popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, which starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Ankita celebrated the day and shared it in the latest video on her YouTube channel, where she also brought in her actor Usha Nadkarni at her house. Ankita recalled working on the show and how Sushant would help her with her lines on many days. (Also read: 'Rhea Chakraborty, parents were shattered, Showick lost out on studies' due to Sushant Singh Rajput case, says friend) Ankita Lokhande made her debut with the TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita remembers Sushant

During the vlog, Ankita said, “Maine actually jo sikha hain woh Pavitra Rishta se sikha hain. No doubt. Dono aaiyon ne milke… aur Sushant itna achcha actor tha… woh mujhe bohot help karta tha kyuki main jab in logon ke saamne jaati thi toh mujhe daar lagne lagta tha. Ki main kaise itne bade-bade scenes karu. Toh woh mere ko aise sikhata tha ki aise bol, aise bol (Whatever I have learnt about acting it is from Pavitra Rishta. I have learnt from the two women… and ofcourse Sushant was such a good actor. He used to help me a lot when I used to get scared to do these long scenes in front of all these people on set. So he would tell me how I can do this line in that way and so on).”

Ektaa on Sushant

Ankita and Sushant played a middle-class couple in the show, which was produced by Ektaa Kapoor. In the vlog, Ektaa also made an appearance and shared that they all miss Sushant a lot. “I am remembering him today as we celebrate so many years of this beautiful show,” she said.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on 14 June 2020. The actor's case was finally closed by the CBI in March.