'Rhea Chakraborty, parents were shattered, Showick lost out on studies' due to Sushant Singh Rajput case, says friend

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide sent shockwaves through the industry. His then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother, Showik, were accused of being involved in his death. However, the CBI recently gave a clean chit to Rhea and her brother in their final report. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, the actor's friend, Nidhi Hiranandani, recalled the ordeal that Rhea's family had to endure, stating that "damage can’t be undone." Rhea Chakraborty's friend shares her family's ordeal after her arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Nidhi describes Rhea's family's ordeal after her arrest in Sushant's case

Nidhi described Sushant and Rhea’s relationship as beautiful and full of love. She further reflected on the moment when Rhea was first summoned in the case, recalling how she remained in constant touch with her during that period. She stated that Rhea and her family hardly had a moment to process the loss of their loved one. Overwhelmed by shock and grief, they were immediately forced into survival mode, leaving them with little opportunity to mourn properly.

Nidhi recalled Rhea’s first media trial experience, describing how she returned home with bruises on her arms and face after being mobbed by journalists. Watching the incident unfold on television, Nidhi sat helplessly with Rhea’s mother, witnessing the devastating impact on their family.

Nidhi says Rhea was made a scapegoat

She added, “Initially, there was a lot of disbelief. We couldn’t process where all this was coming from. We were all just coming to terms with all that had happened, and I remember how shattered Rhea and Showik were. Indrajit and Sandhya treated Sushant like family, and he also did the same. I saw how they broke down, their mental health was already suffering. What Rhea went through was unprecedented. I felt very helpless seeing their life being ripped apart. The family wanted to lead with grace, they wanted it to end. We were begging and pleading with people to talk for us, but nobody wanted to. There was a wave of hatred, and everybody was riding on it. Nobody wanted to focus on the truth, but they wanted this person to hate. Rhea became the scapegoat.”

She recalled how Rhea's parents were “shattered, breaking down” after her arrest. She added that Rhea’s mother lost her voice, just couldn’t talk and would stand for hours in the temple with folded hands, constantly praying for protection.

Nidhi says Showick missed out on his studies

Nidhi also spoke about the impact on Showik, saying, “Showik was just 23, he was giving his CAT exams. He got admission to the most prestigious colleges, but he couldn’t go. Rhea lost her career, she couldn’t do any film. So much was taken from them. Showik was denied admission to most of the colleges because the case was going on. From a boy, he became a man who now wants to build his life and bring stability to the family. He lost his youth, his carefree days. Both Rhea and Showik had to grow up overnight.”

She concluded that although the incident didn’t break Rhea’s spirit, but she is a “shattered person” now. She added that there was so much fear and that it would take a lifetime to undo the damage the jail term did.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's case

For those unfamiliar with the case, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on 14 June 2020. His father lodged a complaint against Rhea, accusing her of abetment to suicide. She and her brother were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. After the CBI took over the investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea and Showik, alleging they supplied marijuana to Sushant. However, the court rejected the NCB’s theory, and they were granted bail. Five years later, on 23 March, the CBI officially cleared both of them of any involvement in Sushant's death.