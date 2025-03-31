Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Krissann Barretto says she lost work for talking about his death: 'They’d call and say...'

Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his friend and fellow actor Krissann Barretto has said that she put her life and career at risk while talking about his death five years ago. (Also read: Krissann Barretto on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Things changed when Rhea came in his life) Krissann Barretto and Sushant Singh Rajput were friends since their TV days.

Krissann Barretto on speaking up about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant's death came as a shock to the entertainment industry. The actor had been a top name on TV till his transition to films in 2012, where too, he carved a successful career. However, as many of Sushant's friends grieved and posted about him, many were accused of being opportunists.

Addressing this on Shardul Pandit’s podcast Uncensored, Krissann said, “In India, if you are an actor, you can’t grieve. If your friend passes away, people assume you’re posting for attention. Just because you’re in front of a camera, they think you’re performing. There’s no room for genuine emotion. There’s a reason nobody was talking about it.”

Krissann then added that when she spoke about it and the investigation taking place, she was advised to not talk and even lost work because of what she said. “It comes with risks. I risked my career, my life… even my parents were furious with me for speaking out. No one is so foolish as to risk their life for attention. People don’t realize how many doors get closed on you when you take a stand like this. It’s happened to me. I was denied work. I lost a lot and gained nothing. I did it for my friend, not for fame. I don’t care what I lose. Even my friends told me to stop. They’d call and say, ‘Mat baat karo.’ But I couldn’t stay silent,” she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death and its fallout

Sushant died of suicide at his Mumbai home in June 2020. He was 34. The death sparked an investigation involving multiple central agencies with his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty being treated as an accused. Rhea was later given a clean chit in the case. CBI's closure report also absolved Rhea and her brother Showik, both of whom were arrested and spent time behind bars during the investigation. Many celebrities have called for agencies and media organisations to apologise to Rhea for her ordeal.