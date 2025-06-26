Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain expecting their first child? Actor says, 'main pregnant hoon' in new Laughter Chef 2 promo

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently dropped a surprising revelation that has set social media abuzz. During the latest promo of Laughter Chefs 2, the actor confessed that she is "pregnant", though no official confirmation has come from her or her husband, businessman Vicky Jain. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande recalls how Sushant Singh Rajput helped her during Pavitra Rishta shoot: ‘Woh itna achha actor tha’) Actor Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain got married in 2021.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT)

Ankita drops pregnancy hint in new promo

In the latest promo of Laughter Chefs 2, which the makers dropped, Krushna Abhishek can be seen playfully grabbing an ingredient from Ankita’s hand and running away. Ankita tries to chase him but quickly stops, saying, “Main pregnant hoon, main bhaag nahi sakti (I am pregnant, I can't run)," leaving the rest of the cast visibly shocked.

Krushna then started singing, "Aaj hamare ghar me aa raha Lalla hai (a baby boy is coming to our house)," prompting Karan Kundrra to rush over and ask Ankita if she’s really expecting. Ankita blushes but doesn’t respond, further fueling speculation.

Fans reaction

Fans were delighted to hear the good news and congratulated Ankita and Vicky. One fan wrote, "The best news I've ever heard! Ankita is going to be a mom!". Another fan commented, "Congratulations, mam". A third fan said, "I was already thinking if Ankita is pregnant".

Ankita and Vicky's relationship

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain began dating in 2019, following Pavitra Rishta actor's much-publicised breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Vicky, a businessman from Bilaspur, stood by Ankita through her highs and lows, and the couple soon became a favourite among fans. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2021. Since then, they’ve appeared together on reality shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17. The couple recently wrapped the shooting for Laughter Chef season 2.