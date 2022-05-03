Anupama written update episode 567: Vanraj tells Anupama she'll always be a housewife

On the latest episode of Anupama, Anupama (Rupali Ganguli) fights Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) attempts to dampen her spirit by reminding her of the obstacles that are to come in her new life. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) plans a romantic date for Anupama. The wedding is just round the corner but there are many more exciting events to unfold before it. Anuj’s romance with Anupama, Vanraj’s jealousy, Leela’s anger, and Hasmuk’s ill health, the latest episode of Anupama was full of drama and entertainment.

The Shah mansion is high on wedding fever. The kids plan to stay together until the marriage. Anupama’s mother joins in. Even Kavya comes over with everyone to celebrate and play. Despite Devika’s disapproval, Kavya stays and soon everyone starts accepting her. Anupama is overwhelmed by the love and happiness she is receiving in her life, but her problems are not over yet. On one hand, we see Anupama rejoicing with her family, playing games and dancing; on the other, Hasmuk prays to God to give him a little more time till the wedding.

While the Shahs are having fun, Anuj can also be seen dancing as he finally gets one step closer to being with the love of his life. Him and GK share a moment of affection, thinking about the wedding and decide to help Malvika get back on her feet like Anupama.

Kanta’s advice and Vanraj’s warning

Amidst the dance and fun, Kanta reminds Anupama of the new responsibilities that are to come in her life soon. She advises her to always keep Anuj as her first and foremost priority.

As Anupama ponders over what her mother just said, Vanraj adds to the tension by taunting her for being a housewife all her life. He tries to warn her that she won’t be able to handle all her responsibilities and Anuj’s love together. Anupama is worried but not disheartened. Obstacles will always be there, but Anupama continues to fight and thrive in all roles of her life.

It’s a date!

After Vanraj tries to discourage Anupama before her new life even begins, Anuj decides to take Anupama out on a date. To Anuj’s surprise, Anupama calls at the same moment and asks him to take her out on a date. Vanraj overhears the conversation. He tries to remind Anupama of all the time they went out together. Anupama makes him realize that they were never together and that he never cared about her the way Anuj does.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupama, we will see how Anuj and Anupama will fight all odds and steal moments of romance. Tension between Kavya and Vanraj will heighten. Will Anupama find out about Hasmuk’s illness? What will Leela do to disrupt the marriage ceremony? Keep watching this space to know more.

