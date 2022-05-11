Anupama written update May 11: Hasmukh collapses, Vanraj blames Anupama for his illness

Celebrations at Anupama’s mehendi turn sour as the joyous occasion is marred when her beloved Bapuji Hasmukh falls unconscious during the festivities in the latest episode of Anupama. GK realises that he can no longer keep Hasmukh’s sickness a secret as his medical reports are also discovered. Vanraj and Leela berate Anupama and Anuj, blaming them for Hamukh’s illness. Also read: Anupama written update May 10: Anuj and Varnaj clash over Anupama’s kids, sangeet ceremony begins

Kavya halts Anuj and Anupama’s love story!

Before Anupama’s life goes upside down, we saw in the last episode how Anuj and Anupama relive their college life and show what could’ve happened, had they come together then. Anuj and Anupama express their love towards each other but Kavya becomes the new hurdle in their lives. She tells Anuj that she fixed Anupama’s marriage with someone else. Anuj relives the day Anupama got married to Vanraj and gets emotional. After the heartwarming sequence of Anupama consoling Anuj, we go back to the fun mood as they end the grand performance with a final dance.

Hasmukh collapses

As everyone is busy dancing and enjoying themselves, Hasmukh starts feeling uncomfortable. He collapses and everyone rushes towards him. Anupama breaks down seeing him unconscious. Kavya finds Hasmukh’s medical reports. Anuj notices GK panicking and realises that he knows the truth.

Vanraj is both enraged and distressed. He blames Anuj and Anupama for Hasmukh’s illness. He asks them to leave and announces that neither he nor anyone from his family would attend the wedding. Tension between Anuj and Vanraj heightens as Anuj tells him that GK knew about Hasmukh’s heart condition. GK tells everyone that he promised Hasmukh that he won’t reveal the truth to anyone. At this, Vanraj yells at him for not telling anyone.

Anupama’s problems are not over yet. Leela also yells at her for not caring about her husband’s health. She also blames her for pushing Hasmukh at his age, to work so much for her wedding. She tells her that Hasmukh will not attend her wedding.

Hasmukh hears this and gets up. He tells Leela that if he is unable to attend the wedding, he would certainly die. The doctor arrives and tells Vanraj that Hasmukh needs surgery urgently, otherwise he won’t get better. Anupama tells Hasmukh that she will not get married until he gets well. She recalls how he had supported her during the wedding and gets distressed looking at him like this.

How will this change in events affect Anupama’s and Anuj’s love story? Will Vanraj let Hasmukh attend the wedding? Will Anupama cancel the wedding altogether? To find more about all the latest updates, keep watching this space.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail