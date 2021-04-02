Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, says 'Sorry for letting you down'

Actor Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen on the popular TV show Anupamaa, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She informed fans about her diagnosis via social media posts. The actor is in quarantine and the results of her family's tests are awaited. The show's crew is also undergoing tests.

Rupali shared a picture of herself, posing with a helmet on her head, wearing a colourful dupatta, and wrote on Instagram, "MA Corona Devi Tu hai ki nahiiiii ( mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho (How and when did this happened? Oh, don't ask about it!)..This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be."

She also urged everyone to stay safe and apologised to her family as well as the Anupamaa team. "Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family. Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya ... Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans," she wrote.

"Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers. Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family . #coronapositive #positivevibes #blessed #love #quarantine #instadaily #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal," she added.

Rupali made a comeback to TV last year with Anupamaa, which climbed on the ratings charts.

About shooting in the times of coronavirus, she had said in an interview last year, “I am scared to touch my son. The moment I return from the shoot, I take a shower and then immediately wear a mask and go to my room where I am living in isolation. And after I leave for shoot in the morning, my room is properly sanitized. All this new normal is very strange for me. Not a single day in the past seven years of Rudransh’s birth has it happened that he has slept away from me. I am so used to having him by my side. But I can’t do that now. And in fact, whenever I get all emotional and want to physically hug or kiss him, I give a kiss on his feet, even there I am afraid.”