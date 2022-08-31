Anupamaa written update Aug 31: Vanraj, Anupamaa get overwhelmed on becoming grandparents, Toshu is missing

Only good news and happy vibes for the viewers in the latest episode of Anupamaa as Kinjal gives birth to a beautiful baby girl. Anupamaa’s happiness knows no bounds when she holds her granddaughter for the first time in her hands. Not only her, Vanraj, Leela, Hasmukh, all members of the Shah family are feeling ecstatic having this new member join the clan. Anuj and little Anu also welcome the baby girl from their home. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Anupamaa and Vanraj become grandparents

Celebration begins

After the birth of Kinjal’s daughter, the Shah family finally feels relieved and the celebration begins. Leela is dancing with joy and Vanraj feels overwhelmed. Anupamaa holds everyone together and they exchange congratulatory greetings among one another. Anupamaa calls Anuj and informs him about the good news. Anuj enquires about Kinjal and the baby’s well being, and more importantly Anupamaa’s well being which most have forgotten amidst all the chaos.

Barkha and Ankush try to take advantage of this opportunity and pretend to be worried for Anuj. They offer him dinner assuming Anupamaa has forgotten all about his medicines. Anuj shrugs off their offer and reminds them that Anupamaa never forgets anything; besides, GK is present to take care of him. Incidentally, Anupamaa messages at the same moment to remind him to take his medicines. Barkha fails once again in her attempt to win Anuj’s forgiveness.

Anuj feels left out, Kinjal misses Toshu

Back at the hospital, Anupamaa and Vanraj see their granddaughter for the first time. Their closeness continues to increase as they share this experience together. Anupamaa calls Anuj as well to show him her granddaughter. Anuj feels left out thinking that he missed the opportunity to be present in the hospital. He also notices Vanraj getting closer to Anupamaa and feels anxious. Ankush and Barkha are again present to spoil his mood further but this time, he lets go of his anger and offers them sweets to celebrate the good news.

Anupamaa goes in to meet Kinjal, she is just recovering from the operation but she continues to miss Toshu there. Samar tells her that Toshu’s phone is constantly unreachable leaving her worried for him. All their worries go away in a moment when the nurse brings Kinjal’s baby in.

Everyone gets emotional holding the baby for the first time, Vanraj feels overwhelmed and leaves. Anupamaa also gets suspicious of Toshu worrying why he didn't even try to contact anyone regarding Kinjal’s health. What is going on with Toshu and why is he hiding his whereabouts from everyone?

In the next episode, Rakhi Dave arrives to see her granddaughter for the first time. Tension rises when she gets extremely upset not finding Toshu with Kinjal. Anupamaa gets doubtful that Rakhi knows something they don’t. Later, we see Rakhi confessing the truth to Anupamaa and it doesn’t seem like a happy secret. Keep reading written updates on HT highlights for more information.

