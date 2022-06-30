Anupamaa written update June 30: Kinjal’s baby shower begins but Rakhi creates a scene

This episode of Anupamaa is all about love and celebration of motherhood as the three families come together to throw Kinjal a grand baby shower. But with Rakhi hell-bent on creating tensions, there are definitely going to be conflicts. Read this full article to find out. Also read: Anupamaa written update June 29: Anupamaa and Anuj try to defuse tension during Kinjal's baby shower

Kinjal gets ready

All mothers from the three families leave to get Kinjal ready for the function. With much affection and enthusiasm, they all gift Kinjal jewellery, clothes, and a lot more. Anupamaa tries to keep everyone together and away from fights. Meanwhile, Adhik and Pakhi’s friendship strengthens, which is not good news for Anupamaa. Keep reading HT highlights to find out why Adhik is trying to get close to Pakhi and if Anupamaa will be able to prevent it from happening.

Rakhi Dave manages to create a scene and insults the Shahs at the function. As the families prepare for the rituals, Rakhi notices a receipt falling off of Hasmukh’s pocket. Rakhi finds out that Leela gifted her old bangles to Kinjal and the receipt is for getting them polished. She insults Leela for giving her old jewellery to Kinjal and not buying anything new. Hasmukh defends his wife.

The rituals begin, Vanraj is stressed

As Kinjal’s baby shower continues, Vanraj is absent, longing to be there with his kids for the celebration. The rituals start and Anuj handles the role of the grandfather. Vanraj calls to see if everything is alright and Leela shows him the function on video. Rakhi notices Vanraj’s video call and she takes advantage of this opportunity. She remarks on how Anuj behaving rightfully as the grandfather to the baby in his absence. Vanraj gets furious to see Anuj performing all the rituals. However, he remains completely unaware of the fact that Anuj is constantly trying to keep his distance from Vanraj's role in the family.

In the next episode, we will see more tension between Leela, Rakhi, and Barkha. Anupamaa will finally lose all her patience. Keep watching this space to know more.

