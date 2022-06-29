Anupamaa written update June 29: Anupamaa and Anuj try to defuse tension during Kinjal's baby shower

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, tension rises as the three families--Kapadias, Shahs, and Daves come under one roof. Anupamaa and Anuj continue to try and defuse tension during Kinjal's baby shower. Read this article to know the full story. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update June 28)

Tension between Leela and Barkha starts

Anupamaa throws a grand baby shower for Kinjal. Rakhi Dave arrives with lots of expensive gifts which the Shahs accept happily. Rakhi tries to create tension but Anupamaa manages to control the situation. Though she calms Rakhi and Leela down, the real struggle is yet to start. The Kapadias are on their way and Pakhi is restless as Adhik is also coming. As Barkha and their family arrive at the Shah residence, Leela insists on welcoming her especially.

Leela welcomes the Kapadias happily but she passed taunts and snide remarks at Barkha regarding her values and personality. Anupamaa senses tension but Anuj tries to handle the situation. Hasmukh also comforts Anupamaa. As the party continues, the snide remarks continue to come. Rakhi Dave also enters the picture and the entertainment begins. Amidst the taunts and tension, how will Kinjal’s baby shower end peacefully?

The celebration starts

While Anupamaa is busy managing the party and the three ladies, Adhik continues to attempt to get close to Pakhi. Leela also gets suspicious but gets distracted due to the function. As the celebration starts, everyone receives the tag of their new roles and relationships with the baby. Rakhi Dave attempts to start an argument by suggesting that Anuj should take Vanraj’s role in his absence. Thankfully Anuj is not someone to easily fall for her tricks. He immediately refuses the proposal and takes on the role of ‘Buddy Dada’.

When one attempt fails, she tries another by remarking on the difference between Barkha and Anupamaa. Whether they work or not, Rakhi Dave is not going to stop using all her will to create a scene at the function. Will Anupamaa be able to stop this cold war between her loved ones? Will she throw Kinjal the baby shower she wants or is a new struggle approaching her soon?

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi Dave’s attempt to create tension will finally succeed as she shows Vanraj how Anuj is playing the role of grandfather to the baby in his absence. Vanraj gets infuriated. Keep reading this space to find out what happens next in Anupamaa.

