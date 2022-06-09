Anupamaa written update June 9: Barkha shocks Anuj with her suggestion, Anupamaa goes back home for post-wedding rituals

The latest episode of Anupamaa is contains some more drama as Anupamaa goes back to her maternal home for the ‘pag-phera’ rituals. Barkha finds out about Anupamaa’s grown-up kids and gets worried about their share of inheritance. Read the full article to find out what suggestion she makes to Anuj that shocks him. Also read: Anupamaa written update June 8: Barkha gets anxious after Anuj transfers his property and business rights to Anupamaa

Anupamaa leaves for the Shah mansion

Anuj and Anupamaa have been married for a few days now but their honeymoon period has just started. So when the time comes for Anupamaa to leave Anuj for a few days, he doesn’t want her to go. However, they both respect the rituals and traditions and know it’s important. Anupamaa prepares to leave but before she can, there is a twist in the tale.

Barkha wants to redecorate the house and Anuj suggests that Anupamaa should go with her for the shopping. Barkha frowns at this but can’t object as she doesn’t want her truth to come out. Meanwhile, Samar, Toshu, and Pakhi arrive to bring their mother back home. Barkha is shocked to see Anupamaa’s three grown-up kids. She gets even more worried when she learns Toshu is soon going to be a father.

There is one more interesting twist yet. Samar and Pakhi couldn’t meet Adhik and Sara as they left right before them. What’s going to happen when Pakhi will find out that the man she was looking for online is right in front of her, in her own family?

Barkha’s suggestion to Anuj

As Anupamaa reaches back home, she is welcomed with affection and respect from all the members of the Shah family. Leela tries hard to cover her distress but Anupamaa nevertheless feels suspicious of her. Anupamaa is yet to learn about Kavya leaving Vanraj and it will be interesting to see how she reacts.

Back at the Kapadia mansion, Barkha hands over the bills of the home décor items she ordered for their house to Anuj. He pays the bills without raising any questions but leaves it on Ankush to handle the work. Disturbed by Anuj’s behavior, Barkha makes a bold suggestion to him. She advises him to transfer the signatory rights of the family accounts to someone else along with Anupamaa in case of emergencies. Anuj, initially shocked, respectfully declines the offer but it remains to be seen if he realized the true intention behind Barkha’s advice.

In the upcoming episodes, more enthralling twists and turns are to come as Vanraj will make an important decision for Anupamaa’s kids. Barkha plots to enter the Kapadia empire. Keep reading HT highlights to find out how Anuj and Anupamaa will deal with these new challenges.

