Rupali Ganguly reveals her husband took early retirement to take care of their son: 'I as a mother probably have failed'

Rupali Ganguly said in a new interview that her son Rudransh does not watch her hit show Anupamaa because he thinks his mother spends more time on the sets than at home. The actor also revealed that her husband took early retirement to take care of their son, while she was away for shoots. The actor also said that as a mother she has ‘probably failed’. Also read: Rupali Ganguly and family join Ayan Mukerji at Durga Puja celebrations. See pics

Rupali, who plays the titular role in the hit TV show, Anupamaa, was last month seen at a Durga Puja pandal with her husband Ashwin K Verma and their son Rudransh. Rupali’s son is also seen accompanying her at various events in Mumbai. In her new interview, Rupali Ganguly spoke about her ‘very supportive’ husband, and how he is their son’s ‘mother and father both’.

“I am blessed that I have a husband who is so supportive. He has taken early retirement and moved from America. It does not matter if I work or not. We do not have big desires… He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I as a mother probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one,” Rupali said in an interview with News18 Showsha.

Rupali also opened up about facing criticism as a working mother, and her husband’s decision to move to India to become a stay-at-home parent. “People will say something or the other because they have to. They have no work and so they keep saying something or the other,” Rupali said in the same interview.

Rupali, who plays the lead role of a Gujarati homemaker on the television show Anupamaa, had earlier said that she was apprehensive about taking up the role. On the show, the actor is seen as a devoted mother and daughter-in-law, who is often looked down upon for not completing her education.

Rupali had said to ETimes in a March 2022 interview that she did not feel very confident about returning to the small screen after a gap of seven years. She also felt she was overweight for the role. Rupali shot to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the TV Show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also appeared in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

