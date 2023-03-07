Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are reportedly living together in Los Angeles's house amid separation

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have reportedly ended their nine-year relationship. The outlet learned from an anonymous insider that Madix discovered Sandoval's alleged infidelity with Raquel Leviss, a fellow co-star, leading to the couple's separation. Fans have been curious about who would stay in their shared Los Angeles home. However, a representative for Tom has confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is still living together in the San Fernando Valley house, even after their breakup was reported on Friday. (Also read: Ariana Madix reportedly separates from Tom Sandoval after his infidelity with Raquel Leviss)

The rep told to PEOPLE, "They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out. This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend."

An anonymous insider has shed light on the reasons behind the end of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's nine-year relationship. According to the source, Madix had been experiencing problems in their relationship for some time. However, the final nail in the coffin was reportedly Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, costar of Vanderpump Rules. The insider disclosed that Ariana had endured a lot during their relationship, but discovering the infidelity was something she could not tolerate. Madix was allegedly hurt by Sandoval's actions and decided to end things and got separated with him.

"They had been having problems for awhile, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider stated. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

As the news of the breakup spreads, fans of the couple are left heartbroken and wondering about the future of their favorite reality stars who starred in Vanderpum Rules. Many have expressed support for Madix, while others have speculated about the impact of the situation on Tom's and Raquel careers in the entertainment industry.

It is unclear if either Tom or Raquel will address the allegations or how this situation will affect their professional and personal lives while moving forward. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former couple and those involved.

On the work front, Ariana has starred in films such as Working It Out, Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, Dirty Dealing 3D and Dead End among others while Tom has appeared in films such as Scare US, Behind Your Eyes, Dying For a Baby, The Pit and the Pendulum.