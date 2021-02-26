Arshi Khan laughs off criticism for Bigg Boss 14 after-party dress, reveals Salman Khan’s hilarious reaction to it

Arshi Khan laughed off the criticism over her voluminous gold outfit at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, which seemed to be inspired by the eye-catching silver coat-dress worn by Lady Gaga at the MTV VMAs 2020. She revealed that even Salman Khan teased her about the outfit.

“Woh dress hi aisa tha. Finale ke baad jab chalet party mein pehna tha, toh Salman saab bhi keh rahe the, ‘Arshi, kya pehen ke aayi hai?’ (That's what the dress was like. When I wore it to the party in the chalet after the finale, even Salman sir asked me what I was wearing),” she told Hindustan Times.

Since her designer sent the outfit, Arshi decided to wear it at the after party and get it over with. She revealed Salman’s hilarious response to it: “Tu Bigg Boss ka sofa pehen kar aayi hai (Are you wearing the Bigg Boss sofa)?”

Arshi even messaged Instagram account Diet Sabya, who originally pointed out the resemblance to Lady Gaga’s futuristic dress, and joked about forgetting to wear the clear helmet. “Maine Diet Sabya ko message kiya tha. Woh fishbowl jo lagaya tha uske upar Lady Gaga ne, maine sirf itna bola, ‘Main woh lagana bhool gayi, sorry’ (I messaged Diet Sabya. I just told them that I forgot to wear that fishbowl that Lady Gaga wore on her head),” she laughed.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, Arshi said that her mother was extremely happy with the amount of screen space she was given on the show. She, however, declined to comment on Vikas Gupta and his family. “Kyun bewajah ki tafseelein pesh karein, ki aisa hua ya waisa hua? Faayda kya hai un sab cheezon ka (Why unnecessarily share details about what exactly happened? There is no point to those things),” she said.

Arshi said that she will now focus on acting projects, instead of events. “After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones,” she concluded.