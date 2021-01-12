Arti Singh: Used this phase of Covid-19 pandemic for personal growth
After working back-to-back for 14 years, actor Arti Singh used the lockdown and the period after that to rediscover herself for personal growth. She spent maximum time in her hometown Lucknow.
“I am very happy that I got the opportunity to spend so much time at home since I did my first show ‘Mayka’. Now, I feel it was very necessary to spend time with my mother. I was working like a machine. I had been longing for this for years and for my personal growth this long break has been very important. More than anything else, I am feeling more grounded and peaceful.
“I am a person who finds positive things in any situation — I did not get infected by coronavirus, my mother (65) got infected with corona and pneumonia and she recovered — so I just need to be grateful to God.”
She agrees that there has been loss of work due to the pandemic. “But then, work is not everything. I have not done shooting per say but digital work keeps happening — promotions and all. At the end of the day, anything that gets you money is work…that’s the bottom line!”
For now, the ‘Waris’ and ‘Parichay’ actor has not signed anything. “Offers keep coming but as such nothing that I really wanted to do. I am waiting for something really good which is of my capability. I just don’t want to take anything…bas karne ke liye nahi karna hai! There was a time I worked just for the sake of it. It’s better to give one hit rather than giving 15 flops.”
She is now ready to fly back to Mumbai. “Now I will be preparing for new things. It’s a new year with new hope so I am expecting something good out of it.”
In between she was seen as an online panellist in Bigg Boss-14. “Ya, I came during Kavita’s (Kaushik) entry. I was rallying for Kashmira (Shah, actor and wife of her brother Krushna Abhishek) and but unfortunately, she was voted out. The challengers have made it more interesting. Among the present members, I like (Abhinav) Shukla whom I find ‘tameezdar’ and entertaining Rakhi (Sawant),” she said.
