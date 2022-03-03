Ashneer Grover shows his bed on floor at friend's house amid ‘lavish lifestyle' claim by BharatPe board: 'I'm appalled'

BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India's popular ‘shark’ Ashneer Grover has refuted all accusations that he lives a ‘lavish lifestyle.’ Ashneer, who recently resigned from his position of managing director of the company, shared a post on social media, responding to a ‘personal' statement shared by BharatPe board. He showed how he has no qualms even sleeping on the floor, as opposed to the image that the company has been projecting of him. Also read: Ashneer Grover says 'to hell with all of them' as he quits BharatPe, claims wife was fired due to 'male chauvinism'

Ashneer shared a picture of a mattress on the floor, that was his bed for the night. He said that he has been sleeping on the floor as he raises ‘$370 million Series E’ in US and UK.

Picture shared by Ashneer Grover.

“I am appalled at the personal nature of the BharatPe Board's statement, but not surprised. It comes from a position of personal hatred and low thinking. I think the Board needs to be reminded of $1M of secondary shares investors bought from me in Series C, $2.5M in Series D and $8.5M in Series E. I would also want to learn who among Amarchand, PWC and A&M has started doing audit on ‘lavishness’ of one’s lifestyle,” he wrote.

Ashneer added, “The only thing lavish about me is my dreams and ability to achieve them against all odds through hard work and enterprise. I hope the Board can get back to working soon - I as a shareholder am worried about the value destruction. I wish the Company and the Board a speedy recovery. Please get back to your actual day jobs.”

The businessman also talked about the picture he had shared. “P.S. I indeed have a very lavish lifestyle. I get invited by friends with open hearts to their homes, where I have no qualms sleeping on the floor. And this is when I am on the road in US and UK raising $370M Series E. And I've the right to stay in any lavish hotel and charge it on the company issued credit card in my pocket. Those who haven't built from scratch will never understand the Founder's mentality.”

BharatPe stripped Ashneer of all positions for his alleged "misdeeds" and may take further legal actions, including clawing back of some of his shareholding. The company said it reserves the right to take action based on the report's findings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON