Entertainment / Tv / Avika Gor on rumours that she had a secret child with Manish Raisinghan: 'He's almost my dad's age'
tv

Avika Gor on rumours that she had a secret child with Manish Raisinghan: 'He's almost my dad's age'

Avika Gor has addressed the longstanding link-up rumours between her and Manish Raisinghan. She said that at one point, it was rumoured that they had a secret child.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan starred together in Sasural Simar Ka.

Actor Avika Gor, reacting to link-up rumours with former co-star Manish Raisinghan, has said that they were quite affected by them in the past. As a counter-measure, they even decided to keep a distance from each other, and didn't speak for two weeks.

Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan worked together on Sasural Simar Ka, and she said in an interview that at one point, there was a rumour that they had a secret child.

Asked if the rumours were true, she told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

"I've learned so much from him. He's 18 years elder to me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he's almost my father's age)," she added.

She said initially, they were affected by the rumours, and didn't speak to each other for two weeks. But when new reports started emerging in the press, they decided that there was no point in keeping a distance. "Since then, we have never looked back. If we read old news stories about us, we laugh."

Also read: Avika Gor introduces boyfriend Milind Chandwani with romantic post, says she is his ‘forever’

Manish, in an interview earlier this year, said that even his now-wife Sangeita assumed that he and Avika were a couple when they first met. "When I started seeing Sangeita, she also mistook us to be a couple and I had to clarify how we were just good friends. She had also commented on our chemistry and felt that it was difficult for anyone to not mistake us for a couple. But I told Sangeita that there was nothing beyond friendship with Avika," he told a leading daily.

