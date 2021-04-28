Avika Gor pens note on Covid-19's impact in her life: 'My family has gone through the battle. It was scary'

Actor Avika Gor has penned a long note on the impact of Covid-19 in India. She has also shared the ordeal that her family has been through due to the coronavirus. Taking to Instagram she shared a series of pictures and urged people to 'support each other in whatever way possible'.

"Now that I have your attention: Let's talk about things that matter right now. It's scary out there. Almost 2 lakh people have lost their lives according to the official figures, & we all know the real numbers are at least 4-5 times. More than 17 million(officially) have been impacted by the virus in our country, a lot of whom might suffer some health consequences in the future," she began her note.

"Our healthcare system is overburdened & there isn't much that can be done about it right now. All we can do is support each other in whatever way possible & do everything to stop the spread ASAP. So, when you see a request & you think "why should I share this, I only have 200 followers", please think again. One or more of your 200 people could be the savior today. Yes, it's come down to this. We all need to try," she said.

She also added, "My family has gone through the battle, and it wasn't a pleasant feeling. It was scary. I'm glad they survived, but I wouldn't want anyone to go through it.For those who have fought the battle and won it, please donate plasma! It doesn't take much from your body, & hospitals are being very careful in extracting."

"Whenever it’s your turn, please get vaccinated! It might not protect you from getting the virus, but it'll protect you from the impact significantly. I'm not here to preach, I'm just here to request you to stay home(if you're privileged enough) unless there's a really important reason for you to go out. We have to fight this together. We almost beat it once, we can do it again, but let's finish the job this time so that we can all live freely again. I promise you all, that I will also do everything in my power to make a change," she said. "And I don't need to say this, but please wear a mask. Wear 2 infact!" she urged fans.

Also Read: Abhinav Shukla shares old pic with brother, recalls their mother clubbed birthdays: 'Mom had one less day of cleaning'

She also thanked her boyfriend Milind Chandwani saying, "Thank you @milindchandwani for helping me put this caption together." He replied, "Much needed message. Thanks for thinking of doing this. Also, you're beautiful!". She replied with a "thank you".

The 23-year-old, who appeared as Anandi on Balika Vadhu, opened up about her life-changing weight loss journey last year. She said her weight gain was not due to health conditions but because of eating ‘anything and everything’ without working out. Avika added that she did not give her body the ‘respect’ that it deserves.