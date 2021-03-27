IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posts special birthday message for boyfriend Milind: 'Love you today, tomorrow, forever'
Avika Gor introduced Milind to the world last year.
Avika Gor introduced Milind to the world last year.
bollywood

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posts special birthday message for boyfriend Milind: 'Love you today, tomorrow, forever'

  • Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor on Saturday posted a special birthday message for her boyfriend, Milind Chandwani. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:14 PM IST

Actor Avika Gor, who gained fame as a child artiste in the hit TV series Balika Vadhu, has shared a special birthday post for her boyfriend, Milind Chandwani. Avika is now 23 years old.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a black-and-white image of them together. She wrote in her caption that she can't wait to spend the rest of her life with Milind.

"Happy birthday (heart emoji) You have made me the person I’m today. This confidence that I have is because of you, the kindness that you see is also inspired by you," she wrote. Avika added, "You made me believe that there is a way to live life with Love. You make me fall in love with myself even more everyday. I know I annoy you a lot & you know I’m sorry for a lot of things, thank you for the patience, thank you for being so understanding and believing in me and helping me evolve."

She concluded, "Cheers to the lifetime that we’re going to spend together - inspiring each other & fulfilling dreams with each other ❤️ I’m blessed to have you in my life. I love you . Today.. tomorrow & forever."

Also read: Avika Gor poses for glamorous photoshoot after opening up about life-changing weight loss journey. See here

In 2020, Avika made headlines after she spoke about her life-changing weight loss journey, and wrote in a post that her weight gain was not due to health conditions like thyroid or polycystic ovary syndrome but because of eating ‘anything and everything’ without working out at all. She added that she did not give her body the ‘respect’ that it deserves. “I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly,” she had written.

Avika appeared as Anandi on Balika Vadhu, which ran from 2008 to 2016. Avika's run lasted two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
avika gor avika gor weight loss avika gor instagram balika vadhu + 2 more

Related Stories

Dheepesh Bhatt, who played Frankie Ramdayal in Kal Ho Naa Ho, is now a celebrity fitness trainer.
Dheepesh Bhatt, who played Frankie Ramdayal in Kal Ho Naa Ho, is now a celebrity fitness trainer.
bollywood

Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He is now married

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • Dheepesh Bhatt aka Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho looks completely unrecognisable now. He is a celebrity fitness trainer with clients such as Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.
READ FULL STORY
Avika Gor with boyfriend Milind Chandwani in Goa.
Avika Gor with boyfriend Milind Chandwani in Goa.
tv

Avika Gor introduces boyfriend Milind Chandwani with romantic post, says she is his ‘forever’

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON NOV 12, 2020 12:02 PM IST
Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor revealed in a new Instagram post that she is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani of MTV Roadies Real Heroes fame. She also opened up about marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP