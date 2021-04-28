IND USA
Abhinav Shukla shared a childhood picture also featuring his mother and elder brother.
tv

Abhinav Shukla shares old pic with brother, recalls their mother clubbed birthdays: 'Mom had one less day of cleaning'

  • Abhinav Shukla has shared a childhood picture that also features his mother and brother. He recalled that their mother would club their birthdays for celebrations.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has shared a childhood picture that featured his mother as well as his elder brother. In the photo, both he and his brother are wearing white shirts as they cut their respective birthday cakes.

Taking to Instagram, he captioned the post, "I dont know which birthday of mine that was , but i am 27 Sept, my brother is 1st Oct so my Mom always had a great idea to club the Birthday Parties, those times were simple, but also my mom had 1 less day of cleaning our mess! That was the idea i guess."

Celebs and his fans poured their love in the comments section. Writer Gautam Hegde wrote, "Those wise protruding ears. Aai says the ones with those are very intelligent." Reacting to his comment, Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik said, "@hegdeg I second that , with my experience." A fan wrote, "Kudos to your mom for raising such brilliant men !!" Another commented, "So cute!!" A third fan said, "Mummy Radha shuklaji she is very humble.lots of love to her."

Abhinav and Rubina participated in Bigg Boss 14 and the latter bagged the winner's trophy. After exiting the house, Rubina had said that the couple has developed a new sense of understanding in their relationship. During their journey on the show, the couple opened up about their marital troubles and revealed they were heading for a divorce before deciding to join Bigg Boss.

Recently, Abhinav had pulled down a website that had the contact details of many actors, including his wife. He had tweeted, "A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way !" Sharing a development he wrote, "Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer!"

