Barun Sobti says he was ‘horrible’ in debut show: ‘I took the whole boat down’

Actor Barun Sobti, who made his small screen debut with Shraddha in 2009, called his performance in the show ‘horrible’. He declared it his worst project to date. It went off the air in just three-and-a-half months.

During the ‘Say It Or Strip It’ round of Zoom’s By Invite Only, Barun was asked to name his worst film or show, according to him. “Quite a few, I have. But I think the first show that I did for Star Plus, it was called Shraddha. I think I took the whole boat down by my own self. I was the worst thing in the show. It came out for two-three months and I was horrible,” he said.

Post Shraddha, Barun was seen in a cameo role in Dill Mill Gayye. He shot to fame with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, in which he was cast opposite Sanaya Irani. The show was remade in Kannada and Bengali.

Barun returned in the third season, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, which featured Shivani Tomar opposite him. However, it was not as popular as the original one and was cancelled after just 70 episodes.

In 2014, Barun made his film debut with Main Aur Mr Riight. His filmography also includes Tu Hai Mera Sunday and Halahal. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, he talked about his not-so-easy transition to films.

“I won’t say I am a victim of the industry. It is a difficult industry to make it in. So, if anyone is cribbing about anything, then it means that person didn’t do their homework,” he said, adding, “Unfortunately, in this industry, you have to dig your own well every day. Yes, it wasn’t easy for me and yes, I expected it to be difficult. In fact, today I have a lot of work but it is still not easy. Just that today my set of problems are different - like making the right choices, date issues etc which are good kind of problems. It is a difficult industry to make it in and an even more difficult industry to sustain in.”

