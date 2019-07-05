Barun Sobti and Pashmeen blessed with a daughter, name her Sifat

TV heartthrob Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda are now parents. The couple was blessed with a daughter on June 28 at 8.10pm. “It was such a beautiful moment when I held her in my arms for the first time. I can’t express how special the feeling is,” the actor says.

Read More: Nothing can prepare you for parenthood says Barun Sobti

The couple, who got married in 2010, celebrated the baby shower with much fanfare on May 27 and named their daughter Sifat. “It means praise. We had heard the name a while back and Pashmeen was very keen on giving this name to our baby,” Barun says.

Since the baby and mother are in good health, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor says, “We are back home and most of our immediate family members came to see us. It is just that we’re very exhausted taking care of the baby. Turn by turn, we stay awake the entire night. We’ll soon host our friends to meet Sifat and bless her and maybe, visit Delhi too in the later part of the year.”

Keeping all his work at the back burner, the actor says, “Right now, I’m going to spend most of my time with my baby, maybe for a couple of months.”

Also, Barun is not ready to share pictures of the newborn baby on social media anytime soon. “It is too early to post the baby’s picture because she is too small right now,” he adds.

Read more: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti hosts wife Pashmeen’s baby shower, see pics

Author tweets @sangeeta_yadavv

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 17:22 IST