Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti hosts wife Pashmeen’s baby shower, see pics

TV actor Barun Sobti, who hit the limelight with his serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, will turn a father soon. Ahead of it, his friends and he hosted a baby shower for his wife Pashmeen Sobti.

While the actor hasn’t shared any pictures from the party, his friends have done the honours. Actor-producer Sai Deodhar put up a few pictures of the couple in the company of friends. Sharing them, she wrote: “Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!!” In the picture, while Barun is casually dressed in a blue shirt and a pair of denim jeans, Pashmeen can be seen in a bright pink long dress. Both sported badges which read father-to-be and mother-to-be on their dresses.

Barun Sobti, wife Pashmeen with Sai Deodhar and a friend. ( Sai Deodhar )

Sai Deodhar shared pictures from Pashmeen’s baby shower. ( Sai Deodhar )

Barun with Sai Deodhar. ( Sai Deodhar )

Apart from Sai Deodhar, the baby shower was reportedly attended by TV actors Karan Wahi and Akshay Dogra. Also attending the function was Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary. Avinash also put up a picture of the couple as his Instagram stories.

Barun recently starred in a feature film, 22 Yards, directed by debutant filmmaker Mitali Ghoshal. based on the business of cricket, the film revolved around the successful sports agent and his fall from grace. Apart from Barun, it also featured Rajit Kapur, Chaiti Ghoshal and Geetika Tyagi, among others. The story of the film is narrated by Barun.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: May 27, 2019 12:45 IST