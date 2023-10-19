BBC confirms premiere date for Survivor UK revival

The long-awaited revival of the popular reality TV series Survivor is set to hit the screens in the UK, with the BBC confirming the premiere date.

Survivor returns to UK screens with intense challenges(BBC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new series, hosted by Joel Dommett, is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 28th, at 8:25 PM, and fans can eagerly anticipate the second episode airing the very next day, Sunday, October 29th, at 8 PM.

Survivor is known for its intense physical and psychological challenges, and this revival will feature 18 contestants who are in for the adventure of a lifetime.

These contestants will be whisked away to a tropical island and divided into two tribes. Their goal? To compete fiercely, not just for rewards, but also for immunity from elimination. Throughout the series, contestants will face eliminations, with one individual voted out at a time, until only one person remains in each tribe. These two survivors will ultimately vie for the grand prize of £100,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a total of 16 episodes, each running for an hour, viewers are in for an exciting and action-packed season. If you're curious about the contestants and want to get to know them before the first episode airs, there's a gallery available showcasing their profiles, including their appearance, backgrounds, and reasons for wanting to be a part of Survivor.

"Survivor is a global television hit, and to be able to bring one of TV's most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed," remarked Kate Phillips, the Director of Unscripted at the BBC.

ALSO READ| This Halloween season tingle your spine with spooky Star Wars stories to read or watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming series, stating, "Survivor is 'the greatest gameshow on earth' for a reason, it has everything – reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game." She eagerly anticipates working with the team at Remarkable to bring this epic series to the BBC audience.

Survivor has enjoyed immense popularity in the United States, and while it had a brief presence in the UK with just two series in the early 2000s, the revival promises to bring back the excitement.

Survivor will premiere on BBC One and be available for streaming on iPlayer, starting on October 28th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON