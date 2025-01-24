Benedict Cumberbatch on whether he'd return to Sherlock: 'Will have to be better than it ever was’

Benedict Cumberbatch, renowned for his portrayal of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes, has addressed the possibility of returning to the beloved role in the future. Benedict Cumberbatch on whether he will return as Sherlock Holmes.

While speaking with Variety about his upcoming project The Thing With Feathers, the 48-year-old actor expressed that while he does have an enduring fondness for Sherlock, any potential return would require the material to exceed what fans have already experienced.

Cumberbatch explained, "It would take it to be better than it ever was," acknowledging the challenge of matching the success of the series, which ran from 2010 to 2017.

He continued, "You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There's always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we've already achieved," in an interview with Variety.

While Sherlock has undoubtedly been one of the defining roles of Cumberbatch's career, the actor emphasised that he is not interested in being confined to any one character.

Recalling a fan event in Australia during the airing of the show, Cumberbatch shared that he made it clear to his audience that he was not planning to solely revisit Sherlock.

"I went, 'Guys, I know you really like Sherlock, but if you're with me, I'm not going to always do the same thing,'" he said, adding, "I'm not going to always be the Benedict that you expect. You might not like some of the stuff I do," as per Variety. Cumberbatch further explained his desire to stretch himself creatively, noting, "I want to surprise myself and surprise you."

Beyond acting, Cumberbatch is deeply focusing on his production company, SunnyMarch, which he founded in 2013. The actor shared that the company has allowed him to focus on producing work that holds significant personal meaning.

"These are urgent stories that we feel a need to tell," he said, emphasising the importance of supporting projects that tackle difficult subjects or showcase niche art-house cinema.

Cumberbatch's passion for producing films that resonate with him personally is a core focus of his career, and he often appears in the films he produces to help bring them to life and secure the necessary financing.

In a candid reflection on fame, Cumberbatch also voiced his disdain for the term "celebrity," calling it derogatory and overly broad. "It just lumps anyone famous together," he said, adding, “Am I a 'celebrated' person? Well, for what? For selling cheese? For being on a reality show? For doing something outrageous? For being an actor?”