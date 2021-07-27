Bharti Singh channel Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om and makes a special request to paparazzi, watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa dressed up as Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Om Shanti Om. The couple seemed to be shooting for Dance Deewane 3.
Bharti Singh was seen dressed like Deepika Padukone's Shanti Priya from Om Shanti Om on Tuesday for a shoot. The actor was seen wearing a bright pink lehenga, similar to the one Deepika wore in the song Aankhon Mein Teri in the film.

The paparazzi spotted her getting out of her trailer and making her way to the sets. But, before she could walk into the venue, Bharti Singh posed for the cameras. She even recreated Deepika Padukone's iconic wave gesture and asked the cameramen, "Slow motion mein daalna (Please share it slow motion.)"

She then posed with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who was dressed as Shah Rukh Khan's Om Prakash Makhija from the song. As the couple left for the sets, Bharti continued to wave at the cameras. She was then heard singing Aankhon Mein Teri while Harsh was seen laughing at her act.

It seems like Bharti and Harsh were filming for the new episode of Dance Deewane 3. Bharti had recently announced that she had started work on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The team reunited recently and shared pictures from their first day of the shoot. Kapil also recently released the promo of the show over the weekend. The new season features Kapil, Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Show regular Sumona Chakravarti was absent from the promotional video.

Meanwhile, Bharti has said that she took a pay cut after negotiating 'a lot' with channels. Speaking with a leading daily recently, Bharti said, "I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein (Work has shut down, channels have lost sponsors). Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised.”

