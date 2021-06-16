Bharti Singh announces The Kapil Sharma Show return with video featuring Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda

Bharti Singh shared a selfie video with her The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the clip, Krushna and Kiku reveal that the comedy show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, is ‘back’.

The video begins with Bharti Singh turning the camera to include Krushna Abhishek in the frame. He then says, “Yes, we are back.” She then brings Kiku Sharda into the frame and asks him to say the same thing. “Yeah, we are back,” he says as he poses. She added stickers such as ‘we back’ and ‘good news’.

Krushna shared a photo with Bharti and Kiku on Instagram, announcing the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, but later deleted it. In the picture, the three of them were seen smiling at the camera. “Gonna be back soon. Our first creative meeting so excited, new stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda,” the caption of the now-deleted post read.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air earlier this year as Kapil Sharma wanted to take a break to spend some time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.

On February 1, in a post congratulating Kapil and Ginni on the birth of their son, Bharti urged him to take some time off. She wrote, “its boy yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath.”

In April, Kapil cheekily responded to a fan who expressed interest in working with him. The fan asked during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter, “I want to work with you sir.can i get a chance.” The comedian replied, “Main to abhi khud ghar baitha hu bhai (I, myself, am sitting at home right now, brother)!” Earlier, in March, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show had announced that they were looking for writers and actors.