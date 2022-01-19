Bharti Singh calls herself 'India's first pregnant anchor', says Colors is making two people work but paying for one

Comedian-host Bharti Singh is feeling proud to be able to work in her pregnancy and calling herself ‘India’s first pregnant anchor'. She will be seen hosting the new reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The comedian joked the channel is making three people work but paying only for two.

Colors has shared a video to show what went behind the camera as Bharti geared up for her first day of shoot after announcing her pregnancy. It shows Bharti getting her make-up done and talking about how family members scared her instead of congratulating her for working during pregnancy. She talks about how her family members have warned her about tripping over, or slipping, or being accidentally hit by someone. She pledges to prove her mother and all other mothers that it's okay to work while expecting.

Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also echoes the fear of her working during pregnancy but assures himself that things will be fine when the first day of shoot would be over.

As she looks all decked up in a red jacket and her hair combed back, she caresses her belly and says in humour, “Mumma kaam karenge, paisa kamayenge (Mumma, we will work and earn money).” While walking towards the set, she jokes, "Colors is very clever, they are making three people work but paying only for two."

Even Colors shared the video with an encouraging captain, which read: “Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko. Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par (Coming on stage of Hunarbaaz are India's first pregnant anchors. Bharti is changing the mindset of the nation with her hard work. Salute this woman's spirit and watch Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Jaan from January 22).”

