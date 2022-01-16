Waiting for our bundle of joy to arrive in this April: Bharti Singh

Comic artiste, actor, anchor Bharti Singh feels achieving a fitter self eventually led her not only to being a better being but also helped her conceive in no time.

“It’s more about grit and determination. During the lockdown I just decided to try intermittent fasting because gym toh mujhse hota hi naa. I wanted to get in shape because it was more about my wellbeing on the whole. Fasting rest of the time and only eating in a fixed way really worked wonders for me. After seven in the evening, I just refused to eat and soon this routine became part of me. I was so determined that aap chahe chappan bhog rakh do but I didn’t fall for it,” says Singh who was last seen hosting reality show Dance Deewane.

Sharing how her fitness stint really worked for her, “Pehle se bahut patli ho gyi mei...nobody believed my transformation of being fat to fit and now it’s simply fab for me. Funny part is many thought its some kind of weight-loss surgery that I underwent. I was like aare mujhe iinke naam bhi nai pata so how would I get one done, (laughs). Becoming fit and toned actually worked well for us. I think it did make it somewhere easy for me to conceive last year, as we both greatly wanted to become parents. Things changed; today we are waiting for our bundle of joy to arrive in April this year,” Singh adds.

Known for her spontaneous acts and one liners, the Khiladi 786 (2012) and Sanam Re (2016)actor, says, “As a chef masters his craft, same way I too learnt the art of making people all happy and positive. At times it feels I have been into comedy since forever and so maybe it does come naturally to me. The one liners are like a tadka to any of my presentation or acts.”

For the fun artiste, it’s always about staying happy come what may. “I enjoy my work and thankfully it never feels that I am on a job or something. I have always enjoyed whatever work came to me and I think this adds positivity to all my projects too. We as a couple were liked a lot sharing stage together as anchors, so more such projects followed. The talent reality Hunarbaaz... will again see us together hosting.”