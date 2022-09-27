Bharti Singh shares Yashoda-Krishna painting made by fan for her and Gola

Comedian Bharti Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful painting made by a fan named Arjun Chaudhari. He painted Bharti as Yashoda maiyya and her son Laksh Limbachiya as little Kanha. In the picture, she can be seen holding her son in her arms while her son falls asleep. She is seen in a red saree with yellow ornaments. Her son Gola resembles Krishna, complete with a peacock feather on his head. She expressed her gratitude towards her fan. ( Also read: Bharti Singh shares cute video of her son in Krishna costume on Janmashtami)

She captioned the picture, “Thank you for such an amazing gift especially in a form of this wonderful painting.” One of her fans commented, “Congratulations didu golle ka account verified hogya.” (Congratulations di, Golla's account has been verified). Her industry friends like Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, Pavvitra Punia and Shardul Pandit dropped heart emojis on this painting. Another fan wrote, “Pyaari mumma with pyaara golla” (Lovely mom with lovely Golla). Other fan wrote, “Two cute person in this pic. Where is third?” referring to Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed Laksh on April 3. He would soon turn four months old. Bharti and Harsh often talk about and share a glimpse of Golla on their YouTube channel. The couple had revealed his face and name with an adorable Harry Potter-themed photoshoot in July. Bharti returned to work just a few days after delivering her baby.

Bharti and Haarsh have appeared as co-hosts on Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and The Khatra Khatra Show, among other reality TV shows. She will be next seen as a host on the upcoming ninth season of competition-based singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. She will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she has clarified that it will not be a regular appearance as she will be very busy anchoring on Sa Re Ga Ma and with her son in her personal life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON