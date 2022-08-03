Bharti Singh wants son Laksh to work at the age of 16-18: 'He should be studying, and working at McDonalds'

Bharti Singh has said that she would want her son, Laksh aka Gola, to work after he crosses the age of 16 or 18. Bharti was talking to Neha Dhupia during an Instagram live session that they did for Neha's initiative Freedom To Feed. Bharti and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together in 2022. (Also read: Bharti Singh shares adorable video with son, asks him ‘kya chahte ho?')

Talking about taking up work and working for the sake of Laksh, Bharti said, “Both Harsh and I, we are taking up limited work. We give a lot of thought to it before taking up new projects now. Yes, work is also essential, especially because we need to provide for him. I believe we must provide for him for a few years but he should be able to do that for himself after a few years.”

She added, “You know, the way kids in US go to schools and work part-time? I advocate that way of life. I believe you must not take financial help from your parents after a certain age - say 16 or 18. Bharti Singh's son should be studying, and working in McDonalds'. Bharti's daughter should study and work in a salon, guiding people and taking appointments (maybe). I will be happy if my kids work part time because it is very difficult to survive these days, especially in a city like Mumbai. ”

Bharti also said that having child has increased her happiness two-folds. “To all the people who told me that my life will be over after having a baby - You are wrong. My smiles have doubled, my laughter has doubles. I have double the content for comedy now that I also have stuff to talk about the child," she said.

She also recalled how she criticised for going to work just 12 days after her son's birth. People would say things like ‘Why did you become a mom if money was all you wanted...he needs your milk right now, you don’t need the stage'. I was shocked to see that people can also hate a comedian."

