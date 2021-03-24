Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz shares video as he records new song, brother Umar Riaz is 'super proud'

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has turned rapper for a new music video, and he shared a small snippet from the recording studio. Clad in black T-shirt and lowers, Asim is seen inside the studio as Ambitionz Az A Ridah's 2Pac plays, in a new video he has shared on Instagram.

Posting the video on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Asim wrote, "Waiting built in pain." His brother Umar Riaz commented, "Damn! Already on 2nd track, Super proud man!"

Asim was often seen rapping on Bigg Boss 13, last year, and had also received appreciation for the same. During his stint, he often clashed with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. They started out as close friends, but turned out to be rivals pretty soon. The duo even had ugly fights and threatened each other with physical harm. Eventually, Sidharth emerged the season winner while Asim ended up as the runner-up.

The recent season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 14, had a few former contestants - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla - appear as 'seniors'. They spent two weeks in the Bigg Boss 14 house and helped the new contestants understand the environment and the way tasks are to be performed. Later, a few more former contestants entered the house as 'challengers' after the mid-season finale in December. However, Asim refused an offer to appear on Bigg Boss 14.

He recently revealed in an interview, "I just came out after spending 140 days in that house. I did not want that vibe again. That's not my style, I just don't want to. I don't feel it. I felt it, I went into the house. We made it big, now I just want to do something new bro!"

Asim recently came out with music video, Saiyyonee, in which he was seen alongside Khuda Haafiz actor Shivaleeka Oberoi. Prior to Bigg Boss 13, Asim was had a small role in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero and had also featured in ads.