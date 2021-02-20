Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni weeps as he watches his romance with Jasmin Bhasin unfold before his eyes
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni weeps as he watches his romance with Jasmin Bhasin unfold before his eyes

Aly Goni was shown a video compiling his journey on Bigg Boss 14, with particular emphasis on his romance with Jasmin Bhasin. Watch his reaction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Aly Goni is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni teared up while watching a video package of his journey on the reality show. Aly is among the five finalists this season, along with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.

Aly entered the show some weeks after its premiere, and his blossoming romance with Jasmin Bhasin was the highlight of his journey. Aly and Jasmin realised during their stint on the show that they had feelings for each other.

In a promo video shared by Colors, Aly could be seen crying while watching snippets of his journey. He was shown clips of his interactions with Jasmin, including her eviction from the show, when Aly broke down in tears and had to use his inhaler. Even host Salman Khan had to wipe his tears watching Aly's reaction.

“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it," Jasmin told The Times of India after her eviction. "Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay (we were just friends then). Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (I will not wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me,” she added.

In November, Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant for Jasmin. He walked out of the show in the past to save her but was brought back a few days later.

