Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena, Aamir Ali, praise Rakhi Sawant, call her the 'funniest, sweetest star'
Despite being an outcast inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi Sawant is turning out to be an audience favourite. Not just the public, but actors and former contestants are also praising Rakhi's antics on the show hosted by Salman Khan.
Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee re-tweeted a promo video of Rakhi and wrote, "#RakhiSawant is the star and@rahulvaidya23 is the king of #BB14 ."
Sharing the clip, Aamir wrote, "#RakhiSawant ur de funniest n sweetest .. de reason I’m watching #biggboss is U.. hope u win..@ColorsTV #BB14."
Even former contestant Shefali Bagga tweeted in her support and wrote, "Hahahha #RakhiSawant and #RahulVadiya both are big entertainers aur jo ye flirt karte hai in a comic way is so damnn funny."
Earlier, Kamya Panjabi, a former contestant and an avid fan of the show, tweeted Saturday afternoon, "That was so so sweet of you #RakhiSawant to say jaane de maa woh bhi teri bachhi hai usko bhi ashirwaad de Red heart u are a gem, trophy chahe koi bhi le aaj tu jeet gayi Hugging face the one n only entertainment in #BB14 @IAMREALRAKHI @ColorsTV."
She had also heaped praises on Rakhi earlier. "#RakhiSawant is the engine to the #bb14 train Star-struck way to go girl.... aise hi mast reh aur entertain karti reh (Stsay the same and keep entertaining us)@ColorsTV #CoolRakhi #BB14TrendMasterRakhiSawant," she had written last week.
Rakhi initially had fights with Rahul Mahajan and was seen in a negative light. However, ever since show host Salman Khan scolded the housemates for sidelining her and claiming that she was "classier" than them, things have drastically changed.
