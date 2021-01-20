Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video

Eijaz Khan, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week due to prior professional commitments, has hinted at the possibility of re-entering the show. In a video message shared on his Instagram page, he urged fans to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered as his proxy, so that she remains in the show and he can swap back with her soon.

The video began with Eijaz thanking fans for their support and said that he has never received so much love in his entire life. “Agar main Bigg Boss house mein wapas gaya, aap logon ke liye jaunga. Yeh mera vaada hai aur main zubaan ka pakka hoon (If I return to the Bigg Boss house, I will go back for you. I am a man of my word and I promise you this),” he said.

“Ab meri jagah Devoleena khel rahi hai toh main yahi chahunga use bhi support karte rahiye. Use bahar aane nahi dena kyunki main wapas aana chahta hoon (Devoleena is playing in my place and I want you to give her the same support you gave me. Do not let her come out of the show because I want to go back),” he added.

Eijaz walked out of the Bigg Boss house on Monday, citing prior commitments. The show is just weeks away from its finale. Devoleena, who was a contestant in the previous season but was forced to leave mid-way due to health issues, has taken his place.

From his romance with Pavitra Punia to his nasty fight with Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz saw a lot of ups and downs on Bigg Boss 14. He also bared his soul and revealed that he was molested as a child, because of which he still has a problem with touch and being hugged.