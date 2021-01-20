Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops post about feeling 'stuck', finding comfort in 'darkest nights'
- Imran Khan's estranged wife, Avantika Malik, has shared a cryptic note about finding comfort on the 'darkest, quietest nights'.
Former actor Imran Khan's estranged wife, Avantika Malik, has shared a note about feeling 'stuck'. Avantika often shares empowering messages on social media, even as official comments on her relationship with Imran remain rare.
On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to thank her friend, sports scientist Karishma Boolani, for bringing a quote to her attention. Sharing it, Avantika wrote, "Via @cookieboolani. Thanks for the reminder Cooks," and added a heart emoji.
The quote, attributed to Brianna Wiest, read, "One day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic. You won't remember how stuck you felt, or how far behind you thought you were, or what you wished you had done differently. All you will see is that within your uncertainty was also potential, and within your lostness was also an opportunity to be found, and within discomfort was the chance to see what you needed to change, and changing it was you becoming the person you were always meant to be. If there is not one single thought that can comfort you in your darkest, quietest nights. please let it be this — one day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic."
Last year, Avantika had reposted a message about marriage and divorce from an author called Devon Brough and called it a ‘truth bomb’. In another post, she had written that she is 'healing'.
Avantika and Imran tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter called Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika have commented on it. In June 2019, he was asked about it at an event, and he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”
Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi had recently confirmed that he has quit acting. “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting,” Akshay said in an interview.
