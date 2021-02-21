Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is shocked as Salman Khan sends Riteish inside house, but it's not all that she expected

On the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan will surprise Rakhi Sawant with a special gift. In a new promo released by ColorsTV, the host is seen telling Rakhi that her husband Ritesh will soon enter the house.

Rakhi gets surprised at the announcement, hoping to meet her enigma of a husband after months. Soon, a man in a sehra enters the house. He is wearing an orange shirt and gets tackled by other housemates. When he reveals himself to be actor Riteish Deshmukh, Rakhi put her hands on her head, visibly disappointed.

"Arre main toh apne pati ko dhund rahi thi (I was hoping to meet my husband)," she screams at the actor. Riteish then drops to the floor, doing a pranaam for her. Riteish took to Instagram on Sunday to build up the craze for the show's finale. "Time for @BiggBoss Finale," he wrote, retweeting Colors' post.

Rakhi's husband has been a matter of mystery ever since she claimed to have tied the knot with him. Ritesh hasn't visited Rakhi on the show, and many, including former contestant Rahul Mahajan, have doubted his existence.

Recently, comedian Bharti Singh said that she has seen Ritesh on a video call, which Rakhi confirmed. Rakhi had earlier said on the show that Ritesh hadn't met her in over a year, and had distanced himself from her after their marriage. She also said that Ritesh has a child from a previous marriage.

Rakhi's brother Rakesh, however, said that he had no idea about Ritesh being married. "Why would she lie about her marriage? Ritesh very much exists and I was present at their wedding with my mom. Rakhi made us meet him for the first time at Taj and I found his personality great. As a brother, I had my apprehensions but that was also over after meeting him. I feel it's Rakhi's best decision to marry him," he had said in an interview to SpotboyE.