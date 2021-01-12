IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin shares loved-up snap with Aly Goni, says ‘missing you so bad’
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin shares loved-up snap with Aly Goni, says ‘missing you so bad’

Jasmin Bhasin, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, is missing Aly Goni. She shared a mushy photo with him from the show, along with the lyrics of Ve Maahi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:38 AM IST

After her shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin shared a mushy picture with Aly Goni from the show and said that she is missing him a lot. In the picture, they can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and smiling.

“Jithe vi tu chalna ae, Maahi main tere pichhe pichhe chalna, Tu jee sakti nahi, Main jee sakta nahi, Koi dusri main sharta vi rakhti nahi. Missing you so bad @alygoni,” Jasmin wrote the lyrics of the romantic song Ve Maahi in her caption.


Jasmin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday and the entire house got emotional about her exit. Even host Salman Khan was seen shedding tears. Aly broke down and needed his inhaler to regain composure.

In November, Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant for his best friend Jasmin. He walked out of the show in the past to save her but was brought back a few days later. After her exit on Sunday, she urged her fans to vote for him to ensure that he wins.


On the show, Jasmin and Aly have often discussed their friendship, and whether it is love. They also talked about proposing to each other, getting married and whether their families will approve of their relationship.

Also see: First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here

Talking to The Times of India after her eviction, Jasmin said that her parents are ‘very happy’ about her being with Aly. She also expressed her desire to marry him once his parents approve of their relationship.

“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay (we were just friends then). Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (I will not wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jasmin bhasin aly goni bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were best friends before Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were best friends before Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin says her parents approve of her marrying Aly Goni, calls him 'the one'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin said that she has fallen in love with her best friend, Aly Goni, and wants to marry him once his parents approve of their relationship. She added that her parents have no objection.
READ FULL STORY
Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin tells fans post eviction 'to make Aly lift trophy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin has shared a note about her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She was evicted in Sunday's episode.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Actor Naman Shaw was last seen in the TV show Tashan-e-Ishq.
Actor Naman Shaw was last seen in the TV show Tashan-e-Ishq.
tv

Naman Shaw feels over exposed on TV: 'I’ve been stereotyped'

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Actor Naman Shaw says once an actor get stereotyped on TV it becomes difficult for him or her to move out of that image and experiment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Arti Singh in her hometown Lucknow.
Actor Arti Singh in her hometown Lucknow.
tv

Arti Singh: Used this phase of Covid-19 pandemic for personal growth

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:36 PM IST
After working back-to-back for 14 years, actor Arti Singh used the lockdown and the period after that to rediscover herself for personal growth. She spent maximum time in her hometown Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan has some special plans for their first Lohri this year.
Actor couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan has some special plans for their first Lohri this year.
tv

Manish Raisinghan, Sangeita Chauhan celebrate first Lohri after marriage

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Actor Manish Raisinghan says Lohri this year was supposed to be special because it’s his and wife, actor Sangeita Chauhan’s first after marriage but given the pandemic they would celebrate at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kamya Panjabi will celebrate her first Lohri with husband Shalabh Dang after getting married in 2020.
Actor Kamya Panjabi will celebrate her first Lohri with husband Shalabh Dang after getting married in 2020.
tv

Kamya Panjabi’s first Lohri after marriage a low key affair because of Covid

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Actor Kamya Panjabi feels bad that her daughter has to miss out on celebrating festivals due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nehha Pendse is Saumya Tandon's replacement in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.
Nehha Pendse is Saumya Tandon's replacement in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.
tv

Nehha begins shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya relates to her struggle

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Nehha Pendse shared boomerang videos from her car as she was on her way to shoot for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Saumya Tandon dropped a comment on her Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan bagged the role of Akshara soon after completing her MBA in 2009.(YouTube)
Hina Khan bagged the role of Akshara soon after completing her MBA in 2009.(YouTube)
tv

Hina Khan on playing Akshara for 8 years: 'Wasn’t easy to break that image'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Hina Khan opens up about her journey from being the favourite TV bahu to finding a space in films. She has completed 12 years in the profession.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin answers if she will re-enter BB14, reveals when she fell in love with Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Jasmin Bhasin got candid in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and answered questions about everything, from the possibility of her re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 to her love for Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashraj Mukhate has made a new rap song on Rakhi Sawant.
Yashraj Mukhate has made a new rap song on Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's ugliest curse on Bigg Boss 14 is now a Yashraj Mukhate rap

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Yashraj Mukhate, who is riding high on the success of his Saada Kutta Tommy rap, is now out with a new one, this time on Rakhi Sawant's dialogues inside Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava with their daughter Mehr.
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava with their daughter Mehr.
tv

Ankita Bhargava shares cute photo with Karan Patel, daughter Mehr from Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava shared a sneak peek from their getaway in the Maldives with daughter Mehr. She also revealed why she is not posting any quintessential 'oh-so-dreamy' pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's captaincy has been opposed by almost all the contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant's captaincy has been opposed by almost all the contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni blames Rakhi Sawant for cursing his, Jasmin Bhasin's bond

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: The entire house is up against Rakhi Sawant's captaincy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gullak season 2 review: The show is about a lower middle class family whose life throws up captivating stories.
Gullak season 2 review: The show is about a lower middle class family whose life throws up captivating stories.
tv

Gullak Season 2 review: This middle class drama is as genuine as pure love

By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Gullak season 2 review: The show, about a lower middle class family set in a small town, has all the elements of pure and genuine entertainment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin shares loved-up snap with Aly Goni, says ‘missing you so bad'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, is missing Aly Goni. She shared a mushy photo with him from the show, along with the lyrics of Ve Maahi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant tied the knot with Ritesh in 2019.
Rakhi Sawant tied the knot with Ritesh in 2019.
tv

'Rakhi's husband is taking care of me and all the medical bills': Jaya Sawant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Jaya Sawant said that her son-in-law Ritesh is taking care of her and the hospital bills. She added that he will come on Bigg Boss 14 and accept her daughter Rakhi Sawant as his wife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan's brother says family was 'worried' about him going on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan' brother has said that their family was worried about him participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sneha Wagh was last seen in the TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.
Actor Sneha Wagh was last seen in the TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.
tv

Sneha Wagh on being stereotyped as a mother: I’ve decided to use it in my favour

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Actor Sneha Wagh says it’s in the actor’s hands to make every character a unique experience and she makes an effort to add a different flavour to every role she portrays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP