Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin shares loved-up snap with Aly Goni, says ‘missing you so bad’
After her shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin shared a mushy picture with Aly Goni from the show and said that she is missing him a lot. In the picture, they can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and smiling.
“Jithe vi tu chalna ae, Maahi main tere pichhe pichhe chalna, Tu jee sakti nahi, Main jee sakta nahi, Koi dusri main sharta vi rakhti nahi. Missing you so bad @alygoni,” Jasmin wrote the lyrics of the romantic song Ve Maahi in her caption.
Jasmin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday and the entire house got emotional about her exit. Even host Salman Khan was seen shedding tears. Aly broke down and needed his inhaler to regain composure.
In November, Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant for his best friend Jasmin. He walked out of the show in the past to save her but was brought back a few days later. After her exit on Sunday, she urged her fans to vote for him to ensure that he wins.
On the show, Jasmin and Aly have often discussed their friendship, and whether it is love. They also talked about proposing to each other, getting married and whether their families will approve of their relationship.
Also see: First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here
Talking to The Times of India after her eviction, Jasmin said that her parents are ‘very happy’ about her being with Aly. She also expressed her desire to marry him once his parents approve of their relationship.
“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay (we were just friends then). Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (I will not wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naman Shaw feels over exposed on TV: 'I’ve been stereotyped'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arti Singh: Used this phase of Covid-19 pandemic for personal growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Raisinghan, Sangeita Chauhan celebrate first Lohri after marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi’s first Lohri after marriage a low key affair because of Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nehha begins shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya relates to her struggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan on playing Akshara for 8 years: 'Wasn’t easy to break that image'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin answers if she will re-enter BB14, reveals when she fell in love with Aly
- Jasmin Bhasin got candid in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and answered questions about everything, from the possibility of her re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 to her love for Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's ugliest curse on Bigg Boss 14 is now a Yashraj Mukhate rap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Bhargava shares cute photo with Karan Patel, daughter Mehr from Maldives
- Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava shared a sneak peek from their getaway in the Maldives with daughter Mehr. She also revealed why she is not posting any quintessential 'oh-so-dreamy' pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni blames Rakhi Sawant for cursing his, Jasmin Bhasin's bond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gullak Season 2 review: This middle class drama is as genuine as pure love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin shares loved-up snap with Aly Goni, says ‘missing you so bad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rakhi's husband is taking care of me and all the medical bills': Jaya Sawant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan's brother says family was 'worried' about him going on Bigg Boss 14
- Eijaz Khan' brother has said that their family was worried about him participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sneha Wagh on being stereotyped as a mother: I’ve decided to use it in my favour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox