Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin says Rashami slammed Aly because of her, Rashami rubbishes claim

On her visit to Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest for Vikas Gupta during the family week, Rashami Desai had also advised Aly Goni to play his own game. Aly's close friend and Rashami's co-star Jasmin Bhasin later told Aly Goni that Rashami's comments were actually meant for her.

After having a heart-to-heart conversation with Vikas and boosting him up, Rashami told Aly to concentrate on his own game and play for himself. She slammed Aly for dragging personal issues during his fights inside the show and added that he must keep his personal grudges outside the house and face them once he leaves the show. "Watching you on the show, I feel and even the audience feels this. You are much better player than what we are seeing. Play better for yourself. Jasmin is strong, individually. You are better than anybody inside the house, play for yourself now,” she said.

However, later Jasmin was seen pressing Aly’s forehead and told him, “I felt like laughing when Rashami talked about personal grudges! Apna pura season to Sidharth ka khoon choos ke nikala tha (She spent her entire season harassing Sidharth Shukla). Aur usne tujhe to mere chakkar me bola, tu sahi ja raha hai, teri behen bhi to bol ke gayi (Rashami said those things to you because she doesn't like me, even your sister told you that you are playing well).”

Soon after the portion was aired on TV, Rashami tweeted, "Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player."

She also posted a message for her friend, Vikas. "Stay strong and fight your way to the top! Show them what a true mastermind is and always remember, I know you’ll make it through!@lostboy54 Don’t give up, don’t quit! Hundred points symbol #BigBoss14 #RashamiDesai #Rashamians #ImMagicalSparklesMermaidUnicorn face #VikasGupta," she tweeted.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted in support of her friend, Rashami. "Humein bhi waise hi hansi aati hai jab aap kapde dhone par rone ki natak karti thi,Bag khichne pe bokhlaa gayee thi,Raakhi k naak par majaak banaa rahi thi..countless..cant even call you fake..because this is actually the real side of you Miss #bhasin 😇 #BB14 @BiggBoss," she wrote.

"Kaunse personal grudges i would really like to know which #rashmi discussed.Main bol bol k thak gayee thi usse..infact she was being genuinely targetted and bullied like anything..She was being provoked many times still she maintained her silence.. #BB14 @BiggBoss," she added.

During her stint on Bigg Boss 13 last year, Jasmin had entered the house as a guest, and a close friend of Sidharth.

