Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi criticises Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her fight with Arshi Khan

Former contestant Kamya Panjabi is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and has been monitoring the current season closely. Responding to the ugly fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi Khan, she has said that Arshi is very harsh with her words, but that did not justify Devoleena's behaviour. Devoleena's close friend and former contestant Rashami Desai, however, extended her support to the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star.

Kamya tweeted, "Yes #ArshiKhan kaan se khoon nikaal deti hai (Arshi's words may make your ears bleed) but what #Devoleena did was just not required #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV."

On the other hand, Rashami supported her close friend and co-contestant from last year. Explaining the delay in Devoleena's reaction to Arshi's statemjents, she wrote, "#arshi : baddua deti hun... tere karibi mar jaaye (Arshi wishes death on someone's family). it’s really heart broken and few contestant R judging this moment why after 3 hours? It takes time sometime to react. It wasn’t a murder it was a word war which takes time and it plays in ur mind #humanfeeling @Devoleena_23."

Arshi had told Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena, during a fight, that they would lose someone close to them. Arshi was searching for her soft toy, Sheru, and cursing the two co-contestants in the process. After some time, Devoleena started crying, saying Arshi had been cursing her family. She also revealed that her pet dog, Angel, is unwell. She began throwing things around, breaking utensils in the process. She also hurt herself in a fit of rage.

Devoleena was eventually nominated for the entire season as punishment for her violent actions. It also meant that Eijaz would be nominated for the entire season, if and when he returns to the show. Kamya also tweeted about this and wrote, "Just one word for this entire scene #BecharaEijaz (Poor Eijaz) #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV."

Devoleena entered Bigg Boss 14 recently as a proxy for Eijaz Khan who had to step out of the house due to prior commitments.